SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Update

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the July 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SQI Diagnostics stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.13. 20,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,603. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16. SQI Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.44.

SQI Diagnostics Company Profile

SQI Diagnostics, Inc is a life sciences and diagnostics company. It develops multiplexed tests and automated systems for customers who need to measure a variety of biomarkers in blood or other common sample types and commercialize proprietary technologies and products for microarray diagnostics. The firm offers solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug development, human diagnostic testing and animal health diagnostic tests.

