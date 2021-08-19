SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Update

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the July 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of SQI Diagnostics stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.13. 20,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,603. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16. SQI Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.44.
SQI Diagnostics Company Profile
