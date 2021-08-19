Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $182 million-$182.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.13 million.Sprout Social also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of SPT stock traded down $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $100.52. The stock had a trading volume of 15,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,053. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -223.63 and a beta of 1.03. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $112.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.69.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.60.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 47,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $4,214,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $519,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,706 shares of company stock valued at $15,321,468 in the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

