SportsTek Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPTK) Stock Price Down 0.3%

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 36,619 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 20,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65.

Get SportsTek Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,503,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.