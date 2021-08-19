Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Holdings Cut by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,861 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,457 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Splunk by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,155,000 after acquiring an additional 321,388 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $142.22 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,791 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Summit Insights upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.39.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

