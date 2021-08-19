Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.27, but opened at $23.25. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Spirit Airlines shares last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 70,936 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

