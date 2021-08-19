Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) fell 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 38,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 27,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $69.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.35.

About Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF)

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

