SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 193.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 14,375 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.84. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

