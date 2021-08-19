SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.8-9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.86 billion.SpartanNash also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.800 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.25.

SPTN stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.62. The company had a trading volume of 592,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $747.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

