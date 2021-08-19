SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,267. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $747.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

