SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SPTN stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $734.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.80. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

