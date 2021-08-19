Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Short Interest Update

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.89. 19 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,364. Southern First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 27.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

