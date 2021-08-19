South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has $67.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $91.00.

SSB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. South State currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.04.

Shares of SSB opened at $68.69 on Monday. South State has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.99. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that South State will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. South State’s payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

In other news, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in South State by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,807,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,589,000 after purchasing an additional 115,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in South State by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,860,000 after purchasing an additional 94,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in South State by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,804,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,311,000 after purchasing an additional 357,830 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,926,000 after acquiring an additional 571,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,879,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,645,000 after acquiring an additional 250,303 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

