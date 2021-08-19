Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Up 34.7% in July

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 644,900 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the July 15th total of 478,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other Sonim Technologies news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $27,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sonim Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 34,097 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sonim Technologies by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 41,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the first quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONM opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sonim Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.70.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.56% and a negative net margin of 46.04%. Equities analysts predict that Sonim Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

