Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.26. The company has a market cap of $284.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 47.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,974,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,037,000 after buying an additional 1,920,139 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $723,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $23,276,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

