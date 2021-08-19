Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Solid Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.82). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of SLDB opened at $2.58 on Thursday. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $23,276,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 24.1% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 13,412,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,695 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 24.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,367,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,304 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 47.4% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,974,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 64.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,447 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.