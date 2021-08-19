Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) Short Interest Up 26.5% in July

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 699,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NYSE SOGO remained flat at $$8.72 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 537,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,235. Sogou has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 872.87 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Sogou had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 1.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOGO. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sogou in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,897,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sogou by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,589,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after buying an additional 1,185,173 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sogou by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,981,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,435,000 after buying an additional 912,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sogou in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,111,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sogou by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,094,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after buying an additional 688,918 shares in the last quarter. 7.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sogou

Sogou, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of search and search-related services. It also offers advertising services which enable advertisers’ promotional links to be displayed on the search result pages and other properties, and third parties’ internet properties. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

