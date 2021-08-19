Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) Short Interest Up 26.5% in July

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 699,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Shares of NYSE SOGO remained flat at $$8.72 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 537,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,235. Sogou has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 872.87 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67.
Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Sogou had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 1.01%.
About Sogou
Sogou, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of search and search-related services. It also offers advertising services which enable advertisers’ promotional links to be displayed on the search result pages and other properties, and third parties’ internet properties. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
