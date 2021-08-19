SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Specialists On Call Inc. is a provider of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations. Specialists On Call Inc., formerly known as Healthcare Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLMD opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $216.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.08. SOC Telemed has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 88.63% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SOC Telemed will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

