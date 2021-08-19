SNS Financial Group LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $324.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $329.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

