SNS Financial Group LLC Purchases 75 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $139.47 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.12.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

