SNS Financial Group LLC Invests $276,000 in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

BITF stock opened at $5.63 on Thursday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $7.47.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

