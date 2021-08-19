SNS Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $86.20 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $86.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

