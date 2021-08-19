SNS Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth $37,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper stock opened at $58.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. International Paper has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

