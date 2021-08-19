Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. Snap posted sales of $678.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap will report full year sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNAP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.32 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,144,471. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.10 and a beta of 1.27. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 13,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $939,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 312,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $25,000,251.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,477,976 shares of company stock worth $455,591,428.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,550,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Snap by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,430,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,538,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Snap by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 46,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

