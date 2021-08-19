SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SLR Senior Investment Corp. is a business development company. It primarily invests in senior secured loans of private middle market companies. SLR Senior Investment Corp., formerly known as Solar Senior Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of SUNS opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SLR Senior Investment has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $16.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 83.56% and a return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 85.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $484,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

