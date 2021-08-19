SlateStone Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. United Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 68,155 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 311,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 47,870 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 103,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

