Skylands Capital LLC Trims Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Skylands Capital LLC cut its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,675 shares during the quarter. Beacon Roofing Supply comprises 2.7% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $22,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BECN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $225,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BECN shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.48. 2,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,512. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.13. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

