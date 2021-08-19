Skylands Capital LLC Purchases 67,050 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 27.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 315,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67,050 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 86,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPK traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.35. 28,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,037. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.21. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPK. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

