Skylands Capital LLC Purchases 4,900 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 29.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,213,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 275,319 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1,853.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,792 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 48,192 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 12.3% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 9,380,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,750 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.2% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 213,792 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 398,734 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $930,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,197. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.87. 9,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,513. The company has a quick ratio of 85.40, a current ratio of 85.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -63.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

