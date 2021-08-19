Skylands Capital LLC Purchases 26,700 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,615. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,138,443 shares of company stock valued at $614,357,170 over the last three months. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

