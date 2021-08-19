Skylands Capital LLC Decreases Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 301.3% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $4.22 on Thursday, reaching $357.87. 1,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,942. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $359.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.35 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.50.

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total value of $13,170,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total transaction of $15,507,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,644,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,951 shares of company stock worth $31,575,839. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

