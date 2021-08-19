Skylands Capital LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after buying an additional 1,948,850 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.60. 203,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,219,938. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.37. The company has a market cap of $461.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

