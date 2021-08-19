SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Trading 2.9% Higher

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $207.40 and last traded at $203.27. 3,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 193,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.53.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SiTime has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.83.

Get SiTime alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,938.25, a P/E/G ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.53.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $851,909.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $36,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,556. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 16.0% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 120,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after buying an additional 16,689 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 115,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in SiTime during the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.