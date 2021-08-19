Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $102.56 and last traded at $102.72. Approximately 4,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,245,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.53.

SI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $123,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $500,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,604 shares of company stock valued at $20,079,519 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 18.0% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 23.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 605.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 32.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

