Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its ImmunoTAC technology platform, develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections and other serious diseases. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBTX opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -2.65. Silverback Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 212.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,195,000 after purchasing an additional 829,107 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 142.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 645,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,948,000 after acquiring an additional 379,467 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,548,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 27.6% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,115,000 after purchasing an additional 274,024 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $8,962,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

