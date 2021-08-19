Signata Price Hits $0.0757 on Major Exchanges (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Signata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0757 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Signata has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $712,452.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Signata has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Signata

Signata (SATA) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,839,220 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

