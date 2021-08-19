Shravan Goli Sells 5,042 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Shravan Goli sold 5,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $184,234.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,667,105.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. On average, analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $952,060,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $262,230,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Coursera by 164.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,771,000 after buying an additional 5,400,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coursera by 23,149.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,300,000 after buying an additional 4,563,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $69,750,000. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

COUR has been the subject of several research reports. initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coursera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

