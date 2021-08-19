Short Interest in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Decreases By 26.9%

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 63,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of VOC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 323,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,717. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.03. VOC Energy Trust has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $5.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 406.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 181,602 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

