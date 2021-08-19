Short Interest in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Decreases By 26.9%

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 63,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of VOC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 323,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,717. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.03. VOC Energy Trust has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $5.15.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%.
About VOC Energy Trust
VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.
