Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Decreases By 24.6%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,300 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 237,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,865,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,835,000 after buying an additional 7,269,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,147 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,515.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,177,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,453 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,859 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 325.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,384 shares during the period.

VONG stock opened at $71.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.86. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $73.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

