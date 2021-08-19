Short Interest in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Expands By 29.9%

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the July 15th total of 839,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 477,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of USCR opened at $72.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -515.82 and a beta of 1.36. U.S. Concrete has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $36,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $36,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $142,823 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USCR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in U.S. Concrete during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in U.S. Concrete during the first quarter worth $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in U.S. Concrete by 623.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in U.S. Concrete by 21.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

