Short Interest in TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Declines By 27.5%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have commented on TUIFY. Barclays downgraded shares of TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of TUIFY opened at $2.13 on Thursday. TUI has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.44.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

