Short Interest in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Decreases By 41.2%

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the July 15th total of 13,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of LGL stock remained flat at $$10.41 during midday trading on Wednesday. 31,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.88 million, a PE ratio of 94.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of The LGL Group worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The LGL Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

