Short Interest in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Drops By 28.1%

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IFN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.23. 80,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,728. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09. The India Fund has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $22.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 60.9% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The India Fund in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of The India Fund in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

