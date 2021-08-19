Short Interest in TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Increases By 30.6%

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Shares of TAVHY stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $13.06.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Company Profile

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Georgia, Tunisia, Macedonia, Latvia, Oman, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

