Short Interest in TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Increases By 30.6%

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Shares of TAVHY stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $13.06.
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Company Profile
