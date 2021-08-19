Short Interest in Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Declines By 34.4%

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 442,700 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the July 15th total of 674,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,427.0 days.

Solvay stock remained flat at $$135.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.96. Solvay has a one year low of $78.83 and a one year high of $135.51.

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

