Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Decreases By 19.0%

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,965,200 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 7,362,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 727.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHTDF remained flat at $$2.80 during trading on Thursday. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sinopharm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 8th.

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

