Short Interest in PwrCor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCO) Rises By 18.0%

PwrCor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:PWCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.08. 15,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,188. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07. PwrCor has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.

About PwrCor

PwrCor, Inc is a cleantech energy technology company, which engages in the provision of advanced and disruptive solutions for the waste heat to energy, geothermal, and solar thermal markets. It focuses on energy infrastructure development projects and delivering cleantech energy solutions to commercial and not-for-profit customers.

