Short Interest in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Expands By 29.0%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 597,200 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the July 15th total of 462,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,194.4 days.

Shares of PBSFF remained flat at $$19.65 during midday trading on Thursday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

