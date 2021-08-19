Short Interest in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Declines By 29.4%

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the July 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROG. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Progenity by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Progenity by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PROG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.55. 8,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,298. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.67. The company has a market cap of $93.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.15. Progenity has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. Equities analysts anticipate that Progenity will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PROG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

