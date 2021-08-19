Short Interest in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Increases By 38.6%

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 975,400 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the July 15th total of 703,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
NYSE PFN traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $11.08. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,321. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
