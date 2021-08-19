Short Interest in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Increases By 38.6%

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 975,400 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the July 15th total of 703,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

NYSE PFN traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $11.08. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,321. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFN. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 32,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,112 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 258,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 49,849 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.