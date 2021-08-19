Short Interest in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Grows By 19.0%

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 24,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of PWOD stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $167.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 3,330 shares of company stock worth $78,912 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,426,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 85.8% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 21,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.